Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,431. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Li Auto by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

