Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.