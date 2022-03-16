Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LTGHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 12,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

