LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Cap of $21.92 Million

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $21.92 million and approximately $68,543.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00103660 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,262,453 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

