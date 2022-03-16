Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

