Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,343.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 74,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.