Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 385,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $15,772,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,310,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,129 shares of company stock worth $55,571,345. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

