Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $2.55 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $43.48 million and approximately $661,830.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00006307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.27 or 0.06623977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.04 or 1.00109943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,067,503 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.