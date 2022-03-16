Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Price Target Raised to GBX 146 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 94 ($1.22) to GBX 146 ($1.90) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON LIT opened at GBX 104 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.29. Litigation Capital Management has a 12 month low of GBX 69.05 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of £123.97 million and a P/E ratio of 23.11.

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($710,013.00). Also, insider Patrick Moloney purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($59,817.95). Insiders have bought 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $123,725,000 in the last 90 days.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.