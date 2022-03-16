LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 438,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,304,000 after purchasing an additional 161,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 32.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

LiveRamp stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.31. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.