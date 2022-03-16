LOCGame Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, LOCGame has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1.10 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.19 or 0.06640931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,744.72 or 0.99949814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00039483 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

