Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 31,400 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 276,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CARS stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $989.82 million, a PE ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 2.03.
In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cars.com Profile (Get Rating)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
