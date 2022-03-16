Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 31,400 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 276,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $989.82 million, a PE ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.