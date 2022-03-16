Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

