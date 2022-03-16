Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $809.33 million, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 923.15%.

ARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.