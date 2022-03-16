Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 820.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 248.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 134,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

