Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $772,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.38.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRL opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

