Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other news, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

