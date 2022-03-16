Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $607,000 Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POLY stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POLY. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

