LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LSL opened at GBX 356 ($4.63) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 512 ($6.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
