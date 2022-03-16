LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LSL opened at GBX 356 ($4.63) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 285 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 512 ($6.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

