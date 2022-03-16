Lufax (NYSE:LU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.09

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 189081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 485,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lufax by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,756 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after buying an additional 14,913,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,105,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 365,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

