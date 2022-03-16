LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LMDX opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

