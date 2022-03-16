Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,211. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $536.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

LXFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth $648,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter worth $739,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

