M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $61.00 Average PT from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

