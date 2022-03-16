MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.02

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 48121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $522.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.
MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
