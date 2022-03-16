Made Tech Group’s (MTEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Made Tech Group stock opened at GBX 43.55 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of £64.49 million and a PE ratio of -87.10. Made Tech Group has a 1-year low of GBX 37.20 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.07.

In other news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake purchased 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £9,999.84 ($13,003.69).

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital delivery, data infrastructure and insights, embedded capabilities, and legacy application transformation services. It serves central and local government, housing, healthcare, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

