Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (Get Rating)
