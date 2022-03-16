Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.