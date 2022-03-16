MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.25. 11,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,212,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $843.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

