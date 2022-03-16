ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair raised ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ManTech International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 505,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,707,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

