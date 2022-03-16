Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $1.00. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 261.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

