Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markforged updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Markforged by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 471,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Markforged by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 235,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Markforged by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

