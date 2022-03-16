Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markforged updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.
MKFG opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40.
In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.
MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
About Markforged (Get Rating)
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.