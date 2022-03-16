Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Markforged updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.310-$-0.280 EPS.

MKFG opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40.

Get Markforged alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markforged by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

About Markforged (Get Rating)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.