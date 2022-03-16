Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,268,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $200.47. The stock had a trading volume of 964,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,297,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

