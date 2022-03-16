MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE MBI opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.06. MBIA has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 235.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

