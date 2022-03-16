Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast stock opened at $169.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.52. Medifast has a 52 week low of $161.44 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

