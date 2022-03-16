MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in February

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,200 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 951,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

