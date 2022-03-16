Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Purchases 847 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.75 ($4,681.08).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($657,809.31).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.06).
- On Monday, January 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 749 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($194.80).
MGGT opened at GBX 760 ($9.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 746.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 752.89. Meggitt PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
