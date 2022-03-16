Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS MEJHY remained flat at $$14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Meiji has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get Meiji alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEJHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.