Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 2,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 45,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $4,208,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.