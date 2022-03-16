Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.