M&G plc (LON:MNG) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.20 Per Share

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MNG stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 90.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.31).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.08) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.82) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.08).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

