MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $54.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,439,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.