Michael L. Hansen Sells 12,500 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $475.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. Analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Waterstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.