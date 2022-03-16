Michael L. Hansen Sells 12,500 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $475.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. Analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

