Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.