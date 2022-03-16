Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 341,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 13.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $114,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

