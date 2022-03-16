MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will announce $47.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $203.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $214.70 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MOFG opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.