Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 557,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,515,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.53. The company has a market cap of £6.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Get Mila Resources alerts:

In other Mila Resources news, insider Mark Stephenson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,007.80).

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets for acquisition. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.