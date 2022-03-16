Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $329.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

