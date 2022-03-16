Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $329.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Miller Industries (Get Rating)
Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.
