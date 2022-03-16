Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,774 iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.