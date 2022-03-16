Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $167,000 in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 105,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -664.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.95%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

