Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

